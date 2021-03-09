‘Women belong in the kitchen’: Burger King apologises for tweet after backlash

Burger King

Burger King UK has apologised for a tweet that was intended to highlight gender inequality in the restaurant industry. The post backfired and received backlash on social media.



We decided to delete the original tweet after our apology. It was brought to our attention that there were abusive comments in the thread and we don't want to leave the space open for that.

— Burger King (@BurgerKingUK) March 8, 2021

"We hear you. We got our initial tweet wrong and we're sorry. Our aim was to draw attention to the fact that only 20 percent of professional chefs in UK kitchens are women and to help change that by awarding culinary scholarships. We will do better next time," Burger King UK said in a tweet.

On March 8, which is International Women's Day, Burger King UK tweeted, "Women belong in the Kitchen".

"If they want to, of course," said a follow-up from Burger King UK, as quoted by USA Today. "Yet only 20 percent of chefs are women. We're on a mission to change the gender ratio in the restaurant industry by empowering female employees with the opportunity to pursue a culinary career," the fast food chain in a thread that followed the first tweet.

Washington Post reported that the same provocative headline had been used in a print advertisement by the Burger King Foundation published in The New York Times.

"Fine dining kitchens, food truck kitchens, award-winning kitchens, casual dining kitchens, ghost kitchens, Burger King kitchens. If there's a professional kitchen, women belong there," the advertisement said.