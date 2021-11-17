Woman's ethnic fashion retailer W forays into beauty segment with ‘W Beauty’

The beauty products are priced between Rs199 for nail enamels and ₹499 for products in the face, lip and eye range. Image source: W's Instagram

Ethnic wear retailer W, a woman's fashion brand from TCNS Clothing, has forayed into the cosmetics market with ‘W Beauty’.

According to the company, W Beauty has 100+ SKUs that have lip, eye, nail & face products. The face palettes include a combination of bronzer, highlighter, and blush. While, the lip category consists of four range of products, creamy matte lipstick, liquid lipstick, long-wearing lipstick, and lip crayon.

For eye makeup, there are crayons and palettes that come in a pack of four. Both face and eye palettes are customizable at W stores.

In addition, there are a wide range of quick-dry and long-lasting nail enamels.

"W’s foray in the beauty segment is in line with its vision to be a one-stop shop for today’s woman. With the unveiling of ‘W Beauty’, the brand has evolved further and it will ensure that it meets the head-to-toe fashion needs of its consumer," the company said in a statement.

The entire collection is exclusively available at select W stores, wforwoman.com and www.myntra.com with a starting price of Rs 199 for nail enamels and Rs 499 for products in the face, lip and eye category.

The makeup range by W is vegan and cruelty free with the benefits of skincare. "Its VITA enriched make-up line comes with the goodness of Vitamin A, E, and C, which locks the moisture for a comfortable all day wear," the statement read.