Woman held for using Ratan Tata’s car number

Ratan Tata (Image: Humans of Bombay/ Facebook)

Mumbai Police have registered a case against a woman for using the number on Tata Sons chairman emeritus Ratan Tata's vehicle on her own BMW car.

The police registered a cheating case against the woman, whose identity was not disclosed, for using Tata’s car number.

Ratan Tata had earlier received an e-challan for violating traffic rules in an area he had never visited. “Ratan Tata was getting fined for traffic violations which he had never committed. Recently, for a traffic violation in Worli, an e-challan was sent to Ratan Tata,” a police official told Moneycontrol.

“Tata’s car had not gone to that particular area where the traffic rules violation happened. After being informed by Tata’s office about the wrong challan, we started following that car which had violated traffic rules and found that the car had the same number as Ratan Tata’s car,” the official added. According to the police, the woman accused in the case believed in numerology, and thought that using the number on Ratan Tata’s car would be beneficial to her.

The cops have seized the car, which is now at Matunga police station.

The Tata group declined to comment on the matter.