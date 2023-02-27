 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Woman engineering student dies by suicide in Telangana

PTI
Feb 27, 2023 / 03:45 PM IST

The woman had a friendship with an undergraduate student who loved her, they said.

Representative Image

Close on the heels of a woman medical student allegedly dying by suicide, an engineering student in Warangal ended her life by hanging after a male friend shared her personal photos with others, police said on Monday.

However, she got acquainted with another engineering student later.

The woman and the undergraduate student developed differences and the latter allegedly shared some personal photos with her other friends.