Wolters Kluwer Continues Global Expansion; Opens Innovation Hub in Chennai

Wolters Kluwer announces the opening of its new office in Chennai, India. The ribbon-cutting ceremony has taken place with leaders from throughout the company in attendance.

Wolters Kluwer has been present in India since 2006 with offices in Chennai since 2010. The company has close ties with the Chennai community that includes a partnership with Sevalaya, a non-governmental organization that serves the rural poor in the area.

Raju Vaidyanathan, Managing Director for Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions India, said, "As a premier destination for technology talent, Wolters Kluwer is constantly looking for more impactful ways of creating an open environment for our employees to collaborate and innovate. The opening of our innovation lab will allow our world-class engineers and developers to thrive and innovate as a team as never imagined before."

The sustainably designed office adopts traditional office seating and contemporary collaboration spaces that enable the team to innovate and collaborate effectively. Nearly 400 Wolters Kluwer product development, product implementation, technical operations, law firm operations, and global business services departments hold leadership and operational positions in this office.

