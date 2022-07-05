English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Watch a panel of experts discuss: Challenges of continuously evolving regulation for Cryptocurrency, on 7th July at 3pm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Wolters Kluwer Continues Global Expansion; Opens Innovation Hub in Chennai

    Wolters Kluwer has been present in India since 2006 with offices in Chennai since 2010. The company has close ties with the Chennai community that includes a partnership with Sevalaya, a non-governmental organization that serves the rural poor in the area.

    PTI
    July 05, 2022 / 06:17 PM IST

    Wolters Kluwer announces the opening of its new office in Chennai, India. The ribbon-cutting ceremony has taken place with leaders from throughout the company in attendance.

    Wolters Kluwer has been present in India since 2006 with offices in Chennai since 2010. The company has close ties with the Chennai community that includes a partnership with Sevalaya, a non-governmental organization that serves the rural poor in the area.

    Raju Vaidyanathan, Managing Director for Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions India, said, "As a premier destination for technology talent, Wolters Kluwer is constantly looking for more impactful ways of creating an open environment for our employees to collaborate and innovate. The opening of our innovation lab will allow our world-class engineers and developers to thrive and innovate as a team as never imagined before."

    The sustainably designed office adopts traditional office seating and contemporary collaboration spaces that enable the team to innovate and collaborate effectively. Nearly 400 Wolters Kluwer product development, product implementation, technical operations, law firm operations, and global business services departments hold leadership and operational positions in this office.

    These employees are key to the following business areas: The sustainably designed office adopts traditional office seating and contemporary collaboration spaces that enable the team to innovate and collaborate effectively.

    Close
     
    PTI
    Tags: #Chennai #Wolters Kluwer
    first published: Jul 5, 2022 06:17 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.