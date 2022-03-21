English
    Wockhardt unit partners with SII subsidiary to set up vaccine manufacturing plant in UK

    PTI
    March 21, 2022 / 11:58 AM IST
     
     
    A Wockhardt unit has tied up with a subsidiary of Serum Institute of India to set up a new vaccine manufacturing facility in Wrexham, North Wales (UK).

    A profit-sharing arrangement has been made between the two parties for this new manufacturing facility that will deliver an additional 150 million vaccine doses of multiple vaccines. "This collaboration between Serum Life Sciences and Wockhardt UK is testament to the excellence and innovation that both parties bring to the global vaccine market," Wockhardt Chairman Habil Khorakiwala noted.

    Wockhardt Managing Director and Global CEO Murtaza Khorakiwala said the deal signifies the role that the company will now play in the global supply of multiple vaccines, protecting citizens against infectious diseases which may include those used to immunise against COVID-19.

    "The collaboration will be instrumental in building long-term capacity in the UK. With this, we seek to further bolster supply resilience and support the global rollout of vaccines," Serum Life Sciences Chairperson Natasha Poonawalla stated.

    Wockhardt UK has manufactured a COVID-19 vaccine in collaboration with the UK government and AstraZeneca. Its collaboration with Serum Life Sciences is an addition to the earlier arrangement, the company said.
    PTI
    Tags: #Business #Companies #SII #vaccine #Wockhardt
    first published: Mar 21, 2022 12:00 pm
