    Wockhardt's rights issue to open on March 15, price fixed at Rs 225

    Eligible investors will receive three shares for every 10 shares held as on the record date.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 03, 2022 / 06:18 PM IST
    Wockhardt Ltd on March 3 said in a notice to exchanges that its rights issue will open on March 15 and close on March 22.

    Up to 33.24 million shares will be offered as part of the rights issue, the company's special committee of directors for the rights issue decided at its meeting.

    The rights shares will be issued at a price of Rs 225 per fully paid-up share. Eligible investors will receive three shares for every 10 shares held as on the record date.

    The firm has fixed March 9 as the record date for rights entitlement in the issue.

    The company will raise up to Rs 748 crore assuming full subscription and receipt of all call monies with respect to rights equity shares.

    The firm earlier in January approved the issuance of equity shares up to Rs 1.000 crore via a rights issue.

    The proceeds from the rights issue, the firm said, will be used to meet its financing needs for repayment of the due debt, financing research and development initiatives, and general corporate purposes.

    Shares of Wockhardt settled 0.78 percent higher at Rs 341 on the BSE on Thursday.
    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Mar 3, 2022 06:15 pm

