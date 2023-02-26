 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Wockhardt looks to roll out 2 vaccines from UK plant in 12 months as part of tie-up with Serum

Feb 26, 2023 / 11:48 AM IST

Last year, a Wockhardt unit tied up with a subsidiary of Serum Institute of India to set up a vaccine manufacturing facility in Wrexham, North Wales (UK).

Drug firm Wockhardt plans to roll out two vaccines within a year from its UK-based facility as part of a tie-up with Serum Institute of India, a top company official said.

"Serum has identified two vaccines and we plan to manufacture these products within the next 12 months after exhibit batches and regulatory approval is received," Wockhardt Managing Director and Global CEO Murtaza Khorakiwala said in an analyst call.

Elaborating on the tie-up, he noted that the company has already concluded an agreement with Serum and as a result of that Wockhardt has received 10 million pounds as a contribution for reserving the manufacturing facility for 150 million doses per year of vaccine for 15 years.