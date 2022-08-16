English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: Commodity Markets Live: Oil Below $90; What Explains The Fall?
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Wockhardt initiates phase-III clinical study of new antibiotic candidate

    The company has completed the first site initiation visit for the study, Wockhardt said in a statement.

    PTI
    August 16, 2022 / 11:57 AM IST
    Wockhardt

    Wockhardt

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Pharmaceutical firm Wockhardt Ltd on Tuesday said it has initiated a global Phase III clinical study of its new antibiotic candidate WCK 5222. The company has completed the first site initiation visit for the study, Wockhardt said in a statement.

    WCK 5222 is a drug, which is entirely a new class of antibiotic known as "-lactam ENHANCER, and is targeted for treatment of hospitalised adults with complicated urinary tract infections, including acute pyelonephritis, it added.

    "WCK 5222 is a new class of antibiotic for gram-negative terrain for complicated urinary tract infections and hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia (HABP/VABP)," Wockhardt Chairman Habil Khorakiwala said.

    Scientific evidence clearly suggests WCK 5222, when available, will save many lives worldwide, he added. The company said its study will have 70 centres worldwide in 11 countries, including the US, Europe, India, China and Latin America.

    "This global study is expected to be completed in 18 months," it added.
    PTI
    Tags: #antibiotic candidate #Business #Companies #phase-III clinical study #Wockhardt
    first published: Aug 16, 2022 11:57 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.