MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live Now |Join us on Moneycontrol 'Future of Mobility', a special virtual panel discussion, presented by Volvo Cars India. Click Here!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Wockhardt board approves plan to raise Rs 1,000 crore via rights issue

The objective of the issue is to meet the company’s financing needs for repayment of subordinated debt due, financing research and development initiatives and general corporate purposes, among others, permitted by law, Wockhardt Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

PTI
January 06, 2022 / 02:46 PM IST
Wockhardt

Wockhardt

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Pharmaceuticals firm Wockhardt Ltd on Thursday said its board has approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore through a rights issue.

The objective of the issue is to meet the company’s financing needs for repayment of subordinated debt due, financing research and development initiatives and general corporate purposes, among others, permitted by law, Wockhardt Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

The board of directors in its meeting held on Thursday considered and approved the issue of equity shares by way of a rights issue to the existing shareholders of the company for an amount not exceeding Rs 1,000 crore, it added.

Wockhardt further said its board has also authorised the Capital Raising Committee to decide on the terms and conditions of the issue, including the rights entitlement ratio, the issue price, record date, timing of the issue and other related matters.
PTI
Tags: #Business #Companies #Wockhardt Ltd.
first published: Jan 6, 2022 02:45 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.