    Without salary for over a year, HEC employees seek redressal, may move court

    PTI
    January 25, 2023 / 10:28 AM IST
     
     
    Around 1,300 staff of Heavy Engineering Corporation (HEC), the PSU that some years ago built a launch pad for ISRO, have not been paid their salaries for over a year forcing them to live in penury, and now they have threatened to move court if the issue is not addressed soon.

    The employees alleged that because of this situation, they are unable to pay their children's education fees or treat ailing family members properly, and some of them including officers have started selling fruits or tea to make both ends meet.

    Workers and officers of the Ranchi-based PSU have formed a combined forum, HEC Adhikari Evam Karmachari Jankalyan Sangh, to fight the battle.

    Its president Prem Shankar Paswan told PTI that they have drawn the attention of President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, the NHRC and others to their plight through emails on January 23.