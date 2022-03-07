Without its JV partner, Wheels India chases overseas sales and registers sixth quarter of growth

Representative image

The exit of its joint venture partner has come as a blessing in disguise for Chennai-based Wheels India, a part of the TS Santhanam family, with exports registering sixth sequential quarter growth.

The TS Santhanam wing earlier formed part of the four families that comprised the TVS group. By a recent family arrangement, the four have decided to go their separate ways legally.

London-headquartered Titan Europe had held a 34% stake in Wheels India Ltd. Titan came in as a partner in 1998. Titan Europe had, in 2019, sold around 10% of its stake and a year later, its shares in the Chennai-headquartered auto components firm. In addition to the open market sale, a fair percentage was bought by Sundaram Finance Holdings Ltd and IMPAL.

When it entered into an equity relationship with Wheels India, it did so with a rider. A clause in the promoter agreement with Titan had put some restrictions on the overseas sales of Wheels India. Essentially, this denied Wheels India access to international markets where Titan Europe was present. This proved a big stumbling block for Wheels India. These curbs had hit the company in the off-highway segment.

With the exit of Titan Europe, the international trading dynamics has changed for Wheels India. Not holding any shares in Wheels India meant that Titan Europe was re-classified and it had lost its promoter status in the company. Titan exited Wheels India on its own volition and due to its decision to re-jig its business plans.

The changed scenario has now opened up new overseas growth opportunities for Wheels India in select segments. The company has recorded an unprecedented sixth sequential quarter of growth in export since the exit of Titan Europe from the joint venture..

Srivats Ram, MD, Wheels India, told Moneycontrol that the company had been able to grow its business overseas after the exit of the joint venture partner. “This has been possible as there are no longer any restrictions on overseas sales. This sales growth trend is likely to continue in the near future.”

The company’s exports have shot up from around 16% five years ago to over 26% at the end of December 2021. In absolute terms, Wheels India’s exports have grown from just over Rs 350 crore in 2017-18 to close to Rs 600 crore in FY21. Wheels India reported a 72% rise in its net profit for the Q3 ended December 31, 2021 at Rs. 20.60 crore on revenues of Rs 1,007.18 crore.

With Titan Europe exiting the alliance, Wheels India has managed to gain business in earlier restricted geographical areas and segments. Srivats Ram, in fact, had told this correspondent last year after the Q2 results that he expected exports to go up to 30% of overall sales in the medium-term. The changed context has seen Wheels India inject a lot of focus on the export front.

The promoter group now holds a 57.53% stake in the company. The rest is held by the public.