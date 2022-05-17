English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    With transactions worth Rs 1 lakh crore, govt surpasses FY22 target of monetisation plan

    In August 2021, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the Rs 6 lakh crore-NMP over four years to unlock value in infrastructure assets across sectors.

    PTI
    May 17, 2022 / 05:25 PM IST
    Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog (File image)

    Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog (File image)

    The government has completed transactions worth Rs 1 lakh crore under the National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) in 2021-22, surpassing the ambitious programme's first-year target of Rs 88,000 crore, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said on Tuesday.

    Addressing an event organised by Public Affairs Forum of India (PAFI), Kant said India needs to fire on all cylinders, including manufacturing and services, to achieve high growth rates.

    "India has the biggest asset monetisation programme. "…my asset monetisation target was Rs 88,000 crore for last year. I have crossed it by Rs 12,000 crore," he said. "…my asset monetisation target was Rs 88,000 crore for last year. I have crossed it by Rs 12,000 crore," he said.

    In August 2021, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the Rs 6 lakh crore-NMP over four years to unlock value in infrastructure assets across sectors.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #Business #Indian economy #National Monetization Pipeline #NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant
    first published: May 17, 2022 05:25 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.