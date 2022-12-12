 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
With their ghosting record on a dashboard, job hoppers may soon learn the value of commitment

Abhishek Sahu
Dec 12, 2022 / 01:12 PM IST

One company has launched an initiative to collate candidate joining commitments anonymously. It uses this information to compute a ‘candidate ghosting score’ and ‘joining propensity’, based on commitments made to different companies, much like a CIBIL score for borrowers.

Parameters of the score include accepting offer letters and not joining, money fraud, moonlighting, absconding, timesheet fraud, harassment, expense fraud and many more. (Illustration by Suneesh Kalarickal)

Ayushi Rungta has been in the recruitment and talent acquisition business for nearly a decade. Over the years, she has sometimes faced the challenge of candidates backing out from commitments at the last minute, not only when she worked at start-ups but also at large MNC IT brands.

Consequently, the companies failed to fill these positions in time, much to the detriment of their business. Rungta observed that some of the candidates who reneged on their commitments had 3-4 job offers in hand.

In 2021, Rungta and her team developed a ‘Commitment Intelligence Platform’ called OpenOffers. The platform addresses the commitment blind spot for enterprise recruiters between the offer rollout and candidate joining stage, which would normally force individual recruiters to call candidates and figure out whether they would be joining or not.

A commitment with OpenOffers starts from the time a candidate accepts an offer, to the time s/he either backs out or joins the employer, and goes up to three months after the official joining date. During this period, candidates are likely to give out multiple conflicting commitments, renegotiate the previous offer, extend the joining date and so on.

OpenOffers collates all these conflicting commitment signals on a single timeline anonymously and then computes a ‘candidate ghosting score’ and ‘joining propensity’ based on the commitment signals given to different companies, much like a CIBIL score for borrowers.

“OpenOffers is building a network of enterprises to anonymously share these commitment signals with each other,” says Rungta. In the 8 months since its launch, the platform has had 311 companies signing up for the service.