you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 02, 2019 05:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

With PSU insurers merger on hold, confusion prevails

Sources said that several employees above the age of 50 years have sought clarity from the government on their job positions after the merger.It is also estimated there could be a 30 percent reduction in the employee count through the use of Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) and other mechanisms.

M Saraswathy @maamitalks
Representative image
Nitin Desai, a 56-year old employee of a state-owned general insurer had prepared to take up voluntary retirement once his company merged with other two large insurers. His plan has been put on the dock for almost six months as the merger is now on standby.

"We do not have any clarity. But whenever the process begins, it is a fact that several jobs will be lost," he added.

The government had planned to merge three state-owned general insurance companies -National Insurance, Oriental Insurance and United India Insurance. The merger has been a pet project of the BJP government, and was announced by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in his February 2018 Budget speech. The idea being the merged entity will subsequently be listed on the stock exchanges.

Sources said that several employees above the age of 50 years have sought clarity from the government on their job positions after the merger.

The total employee strength of the three companies put together is around 42,000, spread over 5,700 offices. It is estimated that with the merger, there could be a 30 percent reduction in the employee count through the use of Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) and other mechanisms.

A senior official at one of the merger candidates said that early intimation by the authorities will help them find suitable alternatives to earn a living.

 

The idea to merge the three insurers was to create a stronger and larger insurance company that was sustainable in the long run. The other two state-owned entities, New India Assurance and General Insurance Corporation of India are already listed on the exchanges.

On one hand, the modalities of the merger took a long time to finalise, while on the other, individual companies have different conditions placed for the merger.

EY has been appointed as the consultant for the merger process. Further, there was also a wait to help each insurer spruce up their minimum capital requirements so that the merged entity was financially healthy.

The unions have also expressed concerns about the merger of the three entities, saying this would lead to retrenchment of staff at the mid and junior levels.

Initial estimates suggest that this will be the largest non-life insurance company in India, valued at Rs 1.2-1.5 lakh crore.

After the new government takes over, the terms of the merger would be reconsidered.

As at the end of FY18, the three general insurers put together had more than 200 insurance products with a total premium of Rs 45,126 crore and a market share of around 35 percent.

The government had tried to expedite the process. However, initial planning and design took longer than anticipated.
First Published on May 2, 2019 05:12 pm

