you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2019 06:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

With one sale in 6 months, will Tata Motors stop producing the Nano?

Speculations on the possibility of phasing out India’s cheapest car were last rife in June 2018, when its sales hit a life-time low of just three units, and one unit was produced in that month.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
Tata Motors  has not produced even a single unit of the  Tata Nano since January 2019 with a single unit sold since February.

The news comes come amidst the dire situation of automobile industry in India.The company, however, said it has not taken a formal decision on stopping production of the entry-level car, which was once dubbed as the 'people's car' saying it continues to sell the car as per demand.

The last few units were rolled out of its Sanand plant in Gujarat in December 2018, with no exports seen in the first two quarters of 2019.

According to Arya Sen, an analyst at Jefferies, the Nano’s failure lies in its marketing, which betrayed a fundamental misunderstanding of the Indian car market. “Cars in India are aspirational, but this was positioned as a cheap product”, he said, according to a report by Financial Times.

New announcements are awaited after Chairman N Chandrasekaran had said,"We need to transform ourselves to be relevant in the world of future mobility. This will require us to form partnerships, develop mobility solutions and optimize our investment in the process”.

Tata Nano was unveiled as the “People’s Car” in January 2008 at the New Delhi Auto Expo. The Rs 1 lakh price tag on the basic model soon saw cost escalations, but the selling price was maintained with Ratan Tata insisting that “a promise is a promise”.

The Financial Times report also noted that after a fallout of the company with Cyrus Mistry in 2016, Mistry had hit back with a series of allegations claiming that Nano had been kept alive, even after a board decision that it should be abandoned, because of “emotional” factors around Mr Tata’s cherished project.

(With inputs from PTI)

 

First Published on Jul 3, 2019 06:01 pm

tags #automobile #Business #Nano #production #sales #Tata

