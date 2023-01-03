 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget 2023| With inflation fears subsiding, the FMCG sector wishes for more money in the hands of consumers 

Sindhu Bhattacharya
Jan 03, 2023 / 11:27 AM IST

Price hikes may have improved the topline of FMCG companies, but also led to consumer downtrading, specially in personal and home care categories 

Overall, companies that have lower dependence on the rural consumer have performed better than others. (Representative image)

A consumer in Delhi now pays at least Rs. 8 more for a litre of packaged milk compared to the beginning of 2022 because of several price hikes by prominent milk brands Mother Dairy and Amul.

And while the smallest pack of Parle G biscuits still costs Rs 5, the weight of ingredients in the pack has been reduced over time to account for increasing input costs. Atta, or wheat flour, is now costlier by about 20% and the ubiquitous detergent brand Surf Excel has also increased 8-10% in price.

India’s Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) makers confronted twin challenges in 2022: subdued rural demand and inflationary woes. This meant that a bulk of the rural consumers resorted to downtrading -- buying less quantity or cheaper brands -- in some categories.

The Russia-Ukraine war led to an all-round spike in raw material costs and consumers have had to shell out more for almost all FMCG products as companies passed on a bulk of the price pressure.

Rural rules FMCG 