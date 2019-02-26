With Guwahati, Adani Group wins rights for all six airports

In a big win for Adani Enterprises, the group has won rights to operate and maintain all six airports under the government’s privatisation drive, with the sixth airport being Guwahati International Airport.

By quoting Rs 160 as per passenger fare for the airport, the group has emerged as the highest bidder pipping state-backed National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) by a margin of Rs 5. Apart from this, four other bidders submitted bids for the airport.

These were GMR Group at Rs 59 per passenger, PNC Group at Rs 18 per passenger and AMP Capital at Rs 136 per passenger. Fourth bidder, Sanna Enterprises, was disqualified by the government.

The ministry of civil aviation had, on February 25, declared results for the other five airports where Adani Group had emerged as the single largest bidder. By bidding at the price of Rs 170 per passenger fare, the group acquired rights to O&M international airports at Jaipur, Mangalore, Ahmedabad, Thiruvananthapuram and Lucknow.

Centre had opened technical bids last week, where it said that 32 bids were received from GMR Group, Adani Group, AMP Capital Investors (UK), Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL), NIIF, Autostrade (Italy), Kerala State Industrial Corporation (KSIDC), Sanna Enterprises, I Investments and PNC Infrastructure.

Jaipur and Ahmedabad received seven bids each, the maximum among the lot. These two were followed by Lucknow and Guwahati airports with six bids each. Mangalore and Thiruvananthapuram airports received three bids each.

The government is privatising these airports on a public-private-partnership (PPP) model to develop “world-class” infrastructure. For the first time, the government wants a private player to have controlling stake in the airports and doesn’t want a government entity to control it. The entire privatisation process will be handled by Public Private Partnership Appraisal Committee (PPPAC). Its members include NITI Aayog CEO and Secretaries from finance and aviation ministries.