With eyes on RBI policy, Bank Nifty may see buying on dips; Exide a good bet for short term

The Nifty yesterday ended 1.14 percent down at 10,128.40. Early morning positive opening got sold off, amid US-China trade worries, towards ending the session below critical supports placed around 10,210 and 10,170. Nifty ending the session with a big bearish candle soon after yesterday’s Falling-Wedge pattern breakout is disappointing for the bulls.

However, Falling- Wedge pattern breakout and the critical support placed around 10,080 are well intact and may arrest severe down fall here on. Next support is placed around 10,050. Also, RBI’s bi-monthly monetary policy scheduled to be released today is awaited.

On the Nifty hourly chart; midsession violent sell off led the Index closing below the neck line, placed around 10,210, of the Inverse “Head-and-Shoulder” pattern discussed in our previous communication. Hence, it may remain under pressure in today's session. However, that’s not an enough proof to invalidate the bullish reversal pattern as of now. Pivotal support is placed around 10,080. Pull back may face resistance on rise around 10,180 and 10,210.

Nifty patterns on multiple time frames show, it nosedived from day’s high towards finishing off the session on a bearish note. However, Falling-Wedge breakout pattern is still intact despite today’s bearish candle formation on daily chart. Hence, it may again see buying on dips around critical supports. However, decision on monetary policy by RBI scheduled to be released today is going to be a trend determining factor.

The Bank Nifty on previous session ended 1.55 percent down at 24,129.50. It reacted down from 30 daily EMA placed around 24,700, day’s high was 24,666. Downside critical supports are placed around 24,050 and 23,800.

Technical and Derivative Strategy Research view on Bank Nifty weekly expiry:

Bank Nifty Option Chain in terms of percentage change in OI (at the end of yesterday’s session) analysis - Bank Nifty Future (CMP- 24,148.60) ended in nearly 19 points premium against Bank Nifty (CMP- 24,129.50). Huge long OI in 24'100-CE followed by long OI in 24'200-CE, 24'300-CE, 24'400-CE, 24'500-CE, and 24'600-CE against minor long OI in 24'700-PE ahead of today’s expiry suggests, Bank Nifty Fut support around 24,100 may remain intact. Also, Bank Nifty Fut yesterday's high around 24,700 is going to be critical factor.

Bank Nifty Fut may see buying on dips around 24,100. The broader trading range is expected to be 24,100 to 24,700. This view is subject to change if and only if it starts moving decisively below 24,100.

Based on thorough technical study, the research firm has recommended Exide Induustries which can give up to 7% return in the short term:

Exide Industries | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 244, stop loss: Rs 220 | Return: 7%

After a triangle pattern breakout and bullish continuation pattern, the stock is again retesting recent breakout level placed around Rs 228 levels. Triangle pattern breakout while the primary trend is up is pointing towards continuation of uptrend. On daily chart, steeply rising RSI while +DI –DI bullish crossover been done long ago makes the bull case even stronger.

Based on the above mentioned observations, the house recommends Exide as a buy on dips for the short-term upside target of Rs 244.

: The author is Technical Analyst at Stewart & Mackertich Wealth Management Ltd. The views and ideas expressed above may have been suggested to the clients of Stewart & Mackertich Wealth Management Ltd. It is advised that investors/traders should consult with their Certified Experts before taking any investment decision.