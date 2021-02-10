With demand back to pre-COVID-19 levels, Hindalco eyes expansion, debt reduction

The company had in December 2020 announced plans to invest Rs 7,000 crore in the next few years to double downstream capacity to six lakh tonnes a year.

"Our net debt to Ebitda ratio will be 3.1 by March 2021. We expect this to come down to below 3, in the next financial year," Managing Director Satish Pai said on February 10, while addressing the media after the company announced its third quarter results. In June 2020, the ratio was 3.8.

The company reported a 76.2 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in December quarter standalone net profit to Rs 340 crore. In the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, the profit was Rs 193 crore.

The number, however, came lower than the market expectations as a CNBC-TV18 poll had estimated it at Rs 380 crore.

Pai noted that demand for aluminium, at nearly a million tons a month, was back to its pre-COVID-19 levels.

Increasing investment, lowering debt

Hindalco will invest Rs 730 crore on a 34,000-tonne extrusion plant at Silvassa. The fully automated plant includes three extrusion presses and will enable Hindalco to service premium customers in the building & construction, auto & transport, electrical, consumer and industrial goods sectors.