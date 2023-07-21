With an eye on smuggling, FM Sitharaman wants North-East custom stations to be electronic by Dec

The finance minister was speaking at the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs Investiture Ceremony in Guwahati on July 21.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has called on finance ministry officials to ensure all Land Customs stations in the North-East region of the country are enabled electronically by the end of 2023 to help clamp down on smuggling of illicit items such as gold, drugs, and cigarette sticks.

Speaking at the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) Investiture Ceremony in Guwahati on July 21, Sitharaman said the North-East region was crucial because of the border it shared with Myanmar, Tibet, Bangladesh, and Bhutan. The region houses 25 functional Land Customs Stations – facilities that provide transit, customs, immigration, and cargo handling services for the movement of goods and passengers – of which 15 are enabled with Electronic Data Interchange.

Electronic Data Interchange is the exchange of information with foreign trade partners via a standardised format.

"I would like 25 done within December of this year. It is not a big challenge for CBIC," the finance minister said.

"I really fail to understand why we would want to consume more time in making the rest of those Land Customs Stations electronic. We should do it at the earliest. It helps us to get a better picture of what's moving in and out. And also the moment you do electronic, there is a lot more transparency," she added.

While the finance minister admitted that making all the Land Customs Stations electronic would not eliminate smuggling altogether, it was imperative CBIC officials focused on stopping smuggling.

"The kind of things which are getting smuggled through the North-East are worrisome. We are quite used to seeing huge amount of gold and 'ganja'. But now, chemical and artificial drugs are getting into the country in unbelievable numbers," Sitharaman said.

Legitimate businesses affected

She also added that the smuggling of cigarette sticks was "killing" people as well as small Indian industry.

"We want no cigarettes at all in this country, but if there are cigarettes which are being manufactured in this country with a legitimate licence, they are now gone because we are not getting rid of cigarettes but we are getting rid of our own cigarettes at the cost of smuggled cigarettes, which are coming in which we are not able to detect successfully," she said. According to Sitharaman, these smuggled cigarettes were doing the rounds in major cities such as New Delhi and Mumbai, where policing "should not be a problem".

"Equally, all of them – heroin, or cigarettes, or other drugs – need to be detected better," she said.