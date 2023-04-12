 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
With a year's growth of 18.5%, MD of Amul charts expansion plans

Moneycontrol News
Apr 12, 2023 / 01:25 PM IST

Witnessing a growth of 18.5 percent, Amul currently stands as India’s largest FMCG brand. This success has been achieved under the guidance of managing director Jayen Mehta, who, in an interview with CNBC TV-18 speaks about a few targets and areas of priorities that the brand aims to meet.

“We close the year at a growth of 1.5 percent with a turnover of Rs 55,055  crore for the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), and a brand turnover of Rs 72,000 crores,” says Jayen Mehta.

The managing director states that their plan for the current financial year is to achieve a turnover of Rs 66,000 crore for GCMMF, a growth of 20 percent on-year. This number is expected to cross Rs 85,000 crore next year.

Jayen Mehta mentions that the brand is also foraying into a new space of high-protein products such as high-protein lassi and buttermilk, where the brand has a large advantage. India currently imports over Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 crore worth of whey protein (raw material for protein), and being the largest manufacturer of cheese and paneer in the country, GCMMF has about 25 to 30 lakh litres of cheese whey at its disposal, he adds.