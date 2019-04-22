With a single clearance process, companies may now be registered in 3 days

India might soon introduce a single clearance process for registering companies that could take only three days, according to a report by The Economic Times. The process will quicken PAN, GST and EPFO and other central agency clearances by eliminating the need to stand in multiple queues, the report added.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) is working towards pushing India to the top 50 countries in the Ease of Doing Business Index. India currently ranks 77 in the World Bank's Ease of Doing Business Index, jumping 65 places in the 2014-18 period.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Issues related to reservation of names are being resolved by the Corporate Affairs Ministry, the report quoted a government official as saying.

The registration process will also include an alternative to digital signatures, the newspaper report said. The proposal also involves asking state agencies to bring other agencies on board the integrated clearance process.

DPIIT intends to improve processes related to property registration, payment and refund of taxes, enforcement of contracts and the insolvency framework.

India ranks below 100 on some of the above parameters.

In 2018, the World Bank noted that India had seen some reforms such as getting construction permits, paying taxes and trading across borders.