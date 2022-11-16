 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
The NorthEast is connected by air like never before

Ameya Joshi
Nov 16, 2022 / 11:55 AM IST

With 16 airports in the northeast, regional connectivity starts yielding results.

-Unprecedented 16 airports to be operational in northeast when Hollangi in Arunachal Pradesh starts
-Sustained efforts have yielded results for northeast connectivity, within the region and to the rest of the country
-Three carriers helping to strengthen northeast air connectivity

IndiGo is set to launch flights to Donyi Polo Airport at Hollangi near Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh later this month. The airport was one of the fastest projects to be developed even though time was lost due to the pandemic after the foundation stone was laid in February 2019.

The airport was slated to be the only airport in Arunachal Pradesh, hitherto serviced from Dibrugarh in neighbouring Assam, but things took a positive turn. India’s easternmost state now has flights to Ziro, Tezu and Pasighat. The emergence of multiple airports in the northeast is a testimony to how focus on the region has aided its connectivity.

A mix of things has aided this. First was the increased focus of the government towards northeast connectivity. Secondly, airlines were required to fly to the northeast and other poorly connected regions in compliance with the Route Dispersal Guidelines.

Thirdly, the Regional Connectivity Scheme (UDAN), which may not have been extremely successful, but has definitely helped operationalise new airports and routes.