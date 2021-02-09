Wistron plant violence | Operations likely to restart two months after incident, Apple says progress “will be monitored”

Wistron's Kolar manufacturing plant (Image: Reuters)

Apple has on February 9 said that its contractor Wistron has begun the process of restarting operations at its Kolar plant which was shut since December 12, following violence on the premises.

The United States-based tech giant has said that “corrective actions” have been completed, CNBC-TV18 reported.

Apple had earlier acknowledged that it found violations of its suppliers’ code of conduct at the plant and had put Wistron on probation. Wistron on its part said it had found some workers were not paid correctly, and removed its Vice President for India Vincent Lee for the lapse.

"For the past eight weeks, Apple, along with independent auditors, have been working with Wistron and a comprehensive set of corrective actions has now been completed,” the statement said.

"Wistron has restructured their recruiting team and enhanced training and support for workers. The company begins the process of hiring team members and restarting their operations. Everyone at the facility will undergo a new training program to ensure they understand their rights and how they can raise any concerns,” it added.

The statement further noted that Apple employees and independent auditors will remain on site to validate that the new processes are effective. Adding that Wistron remains on probation and “we will monitor their progress closely.”

In its own statement, Wistron said it is looking forward to restarting operations, where a new hiring and payroll systems has been implemented, and all employees have been “fully paid.”

The statement from David Shen, CEO, Wistron Smart Devices said: “We have been working hard on improvements across the board to raise standards and fix the issues. All employees have been promptly and fully paid.”

"We have implemented a new hiring and payroll systems to ensure everyone is paid correctly and provided the correct documentation going forward,” he added.

Shen also confirmed the enhanced training programs for all workers, adding: “We have put in a place a new system for workers to get information and raise any concerns they may have, anonymously. We are looking forward to restarting our operations and welcoming back team members.”

The Kolar facility, located 60 km from Bengaluru, assembles Apple’s iPhones and employs 12,000 workers. Wistron originally committed to invest Rs 3,000 crore towards it.