Wistron plant violence | Apple has sufficient stock of iPhone SE 2020: Report

On December 12, violence broke out at Wistron's factory in Kolar district, where workers vandalised the facility and expressed unhappiness over unpaid wages.

Moneycontrol News
December 22, 2020 / 01:24 PM IST

Apple has sufficient stock of the iPhone SE 2020 that can be diverted to India if required, after troubles at a factory of its contract manufacturer Wistron.

Apple does not need to increase imports of iPhones after production was disrupted at Taiwan-based Wistron's factory near Bengaluru, Business Standard reported.

Manufacturing of the iPhone SE 2020 will continue as per existing orders, and only new orders have been paused, the report said.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Apple said it had nothing to say on the matter when contacted by Business Standard.

A preliminary assessment has found that no stock of iPhones was stolen during the incident, according to the report.

Apple on December 19 said it placed Wistron on probation, and will not give the manufacturer new business until "complete corrective actions" are taken.

Wistron on December 21 said the incident will not cause significant impact to the company, PTI reported. The manufacturer had initially pegged damages from the violence at Rs 437 crore but later revised it to Rs 52 crore.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Apple #India
first published: Dec 22, 2020 01:24 pm

