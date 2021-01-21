MARKET NEWS

Wireless subscriber base rose to 1,148.58 million in July-September quarter

The number of telephone subscribers in India increased from 1,160.52 million at the end of the June quarter to 1, 168.66 million at the end of the July-September quarter.

Moneycontrol News
January 21, 2021 / 06:56 PM IST

The total wireless subscriber base in the country increased from 1, 140.71 million at the end of the April-June quarter to 1, 148.58 million at the end of the July-September quarter.

It registered a growth rate of 0.69 percent over the previous quarter, as per the Indian Telecom Services Performance Indicator Report for the July-September Quarter released by the Telecommunication Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on January 21.

The number of telephone subscribers in India increased from 1,160.52 million at the end of the June quarter to 1, 168.66 million at the end of the July-September quarter, registering a growth rate of 0.70 percent over the previous quarter, the report stated.

Telephone subscribers in urban areas increased to  644.26 million at the end of September 2020 from  636.83 million in the June quarter whereas the rural telephone subscribers increased from 523.69 million at the end of June quarter to 524.39 million at the end of September quarter, as per the report.

The total number of internet subscribers grew at a quarterly rate of 3.66 percent, from 749.07 million in April-June to 776.45 million in July-September.

Wireline subscribers increased from 19.81 million at the end of June 2020 to 20.08 million at the end of September 2020 with a quarterly growth rate of 1.34 percent, the report stated.

The broadband Internet subscriber base increased by 4.02 percent from 698.23 million at the end of the June quarter to 726.32 million at the end of the July- September quarter, the report said.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Telecom #TRAI #Wireless subscriber base
first published: Jan 21, 2021 06:56 pm

