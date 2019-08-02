App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessWire News
Last Updated : Aug 02, 2019 12:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Zydus completes phase III trials of Diabetes drug in India: Company

"The trial was a multi-centric, randomised, double blind study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of 2mg and 4mg of Saroglitazar compared to Pioglitazone 45mg in patients with type 2 Diabetes Mellitus.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Zydus Cadila on Friday said it has completed phase III clinical trial of Saroglitazar Mg, used for treating type 2 Diabetes, in India.

"The trial was a multi-centric, randomised, double blind study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of 2mg and 4mg of Saroglitazar compared to Pioglitazone 45mg in patients with type 2 Diabetes Mellitus.

"The phase 3 trial enrolled 1,140 subjects and studied the patients over a period of 56 weeks," Zydus Cadila said in a statement.

Close

Saroglitazar Magnesium was launched in India during September 2013, under the brand name 'Lipaglyn', for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia and diabetic dyslipidemia in patients with type 2 diabetes not controlled by statins.

related news

"Insulin resistance is the root cause of type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and the data from this trial reveals that Saroglitazar Mg, a next-generation Insulin Sensitizer without the edema and weight gain side effects, could emerge as a potent anti-diabetic agent for millions of patients suffering from type 2 Diabetes," said Zydus group Chairman Pankaj R Patel.

Shares of Cadila Healthcare, the listed entity of the group, were trading 0.82 per cent higher at Rs 228.10 apiece on BSE.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 2, 2019 12:04 pm

tags #Business #Companies

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.