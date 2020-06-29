App
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2020 03:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

Zinc futures down on muted demand

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc for delivery in July was trading lower by 35 paise, or 0.21 per cent, at Rs 164.20 per kg in 1,981 lots.

Zinc prices on Monday fell 0.21 per cent to Rs 164.20 per kg in futures trade as speculators reduced their exposure taking negative cues from the spot market.

Analysts said offloading of positions by participants owing to slackened demand from consuming industries in the physical market mainly weighed on zinc futures prices here.

First Published on Jun 29, 2020 03:39 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #Zinc

