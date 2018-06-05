App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessWire News
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2018 06:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Yes Bank launches deposit scheme

The bank said in a statement that this deposit account can be opened for 18 months and 8 days to 18 months and 18 days, with peak interest rate of 7.50 percent per annum for a regular Green Future.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Private sector lender Yes Bank launched a deposit scheme today, which could fetch up to 8 percent for a tenure of little over 18 months. The bank is eyeing Rs 1,000 crore from the scheme 'Green Future:Deposit' in next three months. The launch coincides the World Environment Day.

The bank said in a statement that this deposit account can be opened for 18 months and 8 days to 18 months and 18 days, with peak interest rate of 7.50 percent per annum for a regular Green Future.

For senior citizens, the account will offer an interest rate of 8 per cent per annum.

Rana Kapoor, Managing Director & CEO, said the new Green Future: Deposit is first of many green retail products that will be launched by Yes Bank in this financial year.

Besides, the bank said it has initiated a pilot project for recycled dry waste generated at facilities and has recycled close to 9.5 tonne of dry waste, resulting in 27.35 MT of carbon footprint reduction every quarter.
First Published on Jun 5, 2018 06:19 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.