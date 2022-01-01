MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessWire News

Year-end cheer for South Africans as midnight curfew lifted

On Thursday South Africa became the first country to say it believed it had passed the peak of a wave of coronavirus infections caused by the highly contagious Omicron variant.

Reuters
January 01, 2022 / 11:35 AM IST
File image: Crowds of shoppers walk under the Christmas lights in Regent Street, in London on December 12, 2020. (Image: AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

File image: Crowds of shoppers walk under the Christmas lights in Regent Street, in London on December 12, 2020. (Image: AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)


South Africans cheered the government's decision to lift its midnight curfew after nearly two years of COVID-19 restrictions, a relief for businesses and citizens just ahead of New Year celebrations.


"(The past two years) have been hard on us, if you look at our neighbours most guys have closed down, that's how bad it was," said 32-year-old Michael Mchende, a manager at Hard Rock Cafe in Cape Town.


"For this brand, we are all about having a good time, so now that we have been allowed to actually have a good time, these doors are just going to be here for display. We are not going to shut down no more, we are all in."











But the government said people should keep getting vaccinated and observing health protocols, including the mandatory wearing of masks in public places.


"We must ensure that our actions, our behaviour and our decisions over this festive season and beyond do not lead to more infections, more people ending up in hospitals and more deaths," President Cyril Ramaphosa said in his New Year message to the nation on Friday.

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories


"I'm happy and excited because the curfew has been lifted. But I'm also a little bit nervous because I hope that people won't abuse that," 41-year-old Gwendolyn Louw told Reuters.


"I am happy to see our freedom returning. Let's hope it doesn't come at a price". South Africans often flock to beaches to celebrate the New Year with family and friends.


"It just feels like a public holiday. There isn't a vibe yet but maybe later," said Onke Ngcuka, a multimedia artist who spoke from inside the Waiting Room club in popular Long Street.


"I think people are just maybe over it also, generally the festive season just didn't have the normal December feel," she said.


With close to 3.5 million infections and just over 91,000 deaths, South Africa has recorded the highest caseload and death toll in Africa during the pandemic. It recorded more than 20,000 infections a day during the fourth wave, which peaked in mid-December. 

The country reported nearly 13,000 new cases on Thursday. Data showed a 29.7 percent decrease in the number of new cases detected in the week ending Dec. 25 compared to the previous week, the government said.

Reuters
Tags: #Coronavirus Omicron Varinat #Omicron #South Africa #South Africa variant
first published: Jan 1, 2022 11:35 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.