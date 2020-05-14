Worldwide coronavirus cases pass 4.31 million, death toll crosses 290,800

More than 4.31 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 291,820 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials.