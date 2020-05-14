App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessWire News
Last Updated : May 14, 2020 10:01 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Worldwide coronavirus cases pass 4.31 million, death toll crosses 290,800

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

More than 4.31 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 291,820 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials.

First Published on May 14, 2020 09:45 am

tags #coronavirus #World News

