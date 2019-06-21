App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessWire News
Last Updated : Jun 21, 2019 07:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

World Cup 2019: West Indies should learn from 'terrific' Williamson, Lloyd

"In Kane Williamson, the Black Caps have a terrific captain and an even more impressive batsman." says the former captain who led West Indies to their 1975 and 1979 World Cup trophies.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Clive Lloyd says the West Indies should learn the art of adaptability from New Zealand captain Kane Williamson as they fight to avoid World Cup elimination. Jason Holder's side have managed only one win from five matches ahead of their June 22 game against New Zealand in Manchester.

The Black Caps, unbeaten in the round-robin competition so far, are fresh from their four-wicket win over South Africa on Wednesday when Williamson made an unbeaten 106 to anchor a tense chase at Edgbaston.

With their hopes of reaching the semi-finals fading fast, Lloyd, the captain of the West Indies side that won the World Cup in 1975 and 1979, believes his country should take a leaf out of Williamson's "masterful" knock.

"The West Indies need to raise their game if they are to have a chance against New Zealand at Old Trafford on Saturday," Lloyd wrote in his column for the International Cricket Council.

"In Kane Williamson, the Black Caps have a terrific captain and an even more impressive batsman.

"His innings to knock off South Africa was absolutely masterful, one of the finest I have ever seen in an ODI game. He is a fantastic reader of the game and knows how to adapt to what is going on around him.

"The West Indies would benefit from learning a thing or two from Williamson."

West Indies started the tournament by beating Pakistan in their opener but soon lost momentum with defeats against Australia, England and Bangladesh.

Lloyd feels West Indies' loss to Bangladesh at Taunton early this week was especially frustrating.

"I was disappointed with the West Indies performance against Bangladesh. It would appear that they only have one way to play with no variation to their game plan," said Lloyd.

"They are trying to blast people out and I don't think they understand the English conditions.

"You cannot always do that here because the pitches during this competition has been batsman friendly despite the rain. It might be green but it doesn't always fly around."

However, Lloyd still has high hopes for top order batsmen Evin Lewis and Shai Hope, both of whom scored half-centuries against Bangladesh.

"Shai Hope has been playing extremely well for quite a while since he has arrived on the international scene. And it was good to see Evin Lewis get a score at last. I think he is a terrific cricketer," said Lloyd.

First Published on Jun 21, 2019 06:20 pm

tags #cricket #Cricket World Cup 2019 #ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

