Last Updated : Feb 16, 2020 03:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

Want to work with Centre for smooth governance of Delhi: Kejriwal

Kejriwal said he did not give step-motherly treatment to anyone and has worked for all in the last five years.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Arvind Kejriwal, who took oath as Delhi Chief Minister for the third successive time on February 16, said he wants to work in coordination with the Centre and also sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's blessings for smooth governance of the national capital. Kejriwal said as the elections are over, the politics is also over and he has "forgiven" his opponents for the remarks they made during the poll campaign.

The Aam Aadmi Party supremo began his address with 'Bharat Mata ki Jai', 'Inquilab Zindabad' and ended it by singing 'Hum Honge Kamyaab', in which he was joined by the crowd at the Ramlila Maidan here.

Referring himself as Delhi's "son", he said this is not his victory, but of every single Delhiite.

"We want to seek Prime Minister Narendra Modi's blessing for smooth governance of Delhi," Kejriwal said in his address after taking an oath.

In his earlier tenure, the AAP supremo had several run-ins with the Centre.

"Your son has taken oath for the third time as Delhi Chief Minister. This is not my victory but yours," Kejriwal.

Kejriwal said he did not give step-motherly treatment to anyone and has worked for all in the last five years.

"In the last five years, we have tried to develop Delhi in a fast mode and in the next five years, we will continue the same.

"In the recent elections, some people voted for the AAP, and some for the BJP and the Congress... From today itself, I am the chief minister of all," he said.

While indicating that political ideologies do not matter to him, he told the crowd that the two crore people of Delhi are "his family".

"We have to do a lot of work for Delhi and beautify it," he said.

While lauding the people of Delhi for changing the politics of the country, he said the name of India will resonate in the world due to this new wave of politics.

"Delhi's 'nirmatas' (makers) are sitting here... Lakhs of 'nirmatas' run Delhi...Politicians come and go but Delhi's 'nirmata' run Delhi," he said.

Around 50 people from different walks of life who are 'Delhi ke Nirmata' and have contributed to the development of the city during the last five years shared the stage with Kejriwal during his ceremony as special guests.

Kejriwal talked about the freebies his government had given in the last five and said it would be a shame if he charged people for the basic amenities.

"Some people say Kejriwal is giving everything for free. Nature has ensured every valuable thing in the world is free, be it mother's love, father's blessings or Shravan Kumar's dedication.

"So, Kejriwal loves his people and hence this love is free...I should be ashamed if I charge those who take treatment in government hospitals or study in government schools," he said.



First Published on Feb 16, 2020 03:43 am

tags #Aam Aadmi Party #AAP #Arvind Kejriwal #Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

