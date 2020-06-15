Wall Street tumbles at open on fear over fresh coronavirus cases

US stocks opened sharply lower on Monday as a resurgence in new coronavirus cases in China and parts of the United States dampened hopes of a swift economic revival that drove the Nasdaq to record highs last week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 335.15 points, or 1.31 percent, at the open to 25,270.39.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 47.55 points, or 1.56 percent, at 2,993.76. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 161.91 points, or 1.69 percent, to 9,426.90 at the opening bell.