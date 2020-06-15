Wall Street tumbles at open on fear over fresh coronavirus cases

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 335.15 points, or 1.31 percent, at the open to 25,270.39.
Reuters
US stocks opened sharply lower on Monday as a resurgence in new coronavirus cases in China and parts of the United States dampened hopes of a swift economic revival that drove the Nasdaq to record highs last week.
The S&P 500 opened lower by 47.55 points, or 1.56 percent, at 2,993.76. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 161.91 points, or 1.69 percent, to 9,426.90 at the opening bell.
First Published on Jun 15, 2020 07:25 pm