you are here: HomeNewsBusinessWire News
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2020 07:26 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Wall Street tumbles at open on fear over fresh coronavirus cases

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 335.15 points, or 1.31 percent, at the open to 25,270.39.

Reuters

US stocks opened sharply lower on Monday as a resurgence in new coronavirus cases in China and parts of the United States dampened hopes of a swift economic revival that drove the Nasdaq to record highs last week.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 47.55 points, or 1.56 percent, at 2,993.76. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 161.91 points, or 1.69 percent, to 9,426.90 at the opening bell.

