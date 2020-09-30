172@29@17@138!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|wire-news|wall-street-gains-at-open-after-upbeat-economic-data-5906991.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 30, 2020 07:27 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Wall Street gains at open after upbeat economic data

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 61.98 points, or 0.23 percent, at the open to 27,514.64.

Reuters

Wall Street opened higher on September 30 as upbeat data raised hopes that a domestic economic rebound was on track, while investors remained cautious after a heated presidential debate pointed to a tough election race ahead.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 61.98 points, or 0.23 percent, at the open to 27,514.64.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 5.74 points, or 0.17 percent, at 3,341.21. The Nasdaq Composite gained 7.65 points, or 0.07 percent, to 11,092.90 at the opening bell.

First Published on Sep 30, 2020 07:26 pm

tags #Business #Dow Jones industrial average #International Markets #Nasdaq Composite #S&P 500 #World News

