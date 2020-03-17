Wall Street gains as Fed moves to buy short-term corporate debt

US stocks reversed early losses to trade higher on Tuesday as the Federal Reserve said it would relaunch financial crisis-era purchases of short-term corporate debt to thaw credit markets strained by the coronavirus pandemic.

Under the Commercial Paper Funding Facility (CPFF), first used in 2008, the central bank will buy short-term corporate debt directly from the companies that issue it.

At 10:50 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 128.26 points, or 0.64 percent, at 20,316.78, the S&P 500 was up 57.81 points, or 2.42 percent, at 2,443.94.

The Nasdaq Composite was up 179.22 points, or 2.60 percent, at 7,083.81.