MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessWire News

Wall St posts declines for first week of 2022; Nasdaq has worst week since Feb

On Wednesday, minutes released of the Fed's Dec. 14-15 policy meeting showed officials at the U.S. central bank viewed the labour market as "very tight," and signalled the Fed may have to raise rates sooner than expected.

Reuters
January 08, 2022 / 11:49 AM IST

Wall Street on Friday wrapped up the first week of the new year with daily and weekly losses as investors worried about looming U.S. interest-rate hikes and unfolding Omicron news.

The Nasdaq posted its biggest weekly percentage fall since February 2021 and led declines for the day in the major indexes. Stocks fell on Friday after the December U.S. jobs report missed expectations but was still seen as strong enough to keep the Federal Reserve's tightening path in place.

Friday's Labor Department data showed the U.S. jobs market was at or near maximum employment even though employment rose far less than expected in December when there were worker shortages.

On Wednesday, minutes released of the Fed's Dec. 14-15 policy meeting showed officials at the U.S. central bank viewed the labour market as "very tight," and signalled the Fed may have to raise rates sooner than expected.

"The investor takeaway is that the labour market continues to be tight despite the headline miss," said Michael Arone, chief investment strategist at State Street Global Advisors in Boston.

Close

Related stories

Consumer discretionary and technology sectors led the way lower on the S&P 500 on Friday. Big tech companies have benefited from low-interest rates.

On the flip side, the S&P 500 financials sector and banking index extended recent gains and reached record closing highs. The bank index rose 9.4% for the week, registering its biggest weekly percentage gain since November 2020.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 4.81 points, or 0.01%, to 36,231.66, the S&P 500 lost 19.02 points, or 0.41%, to 4,677.03 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 144.96 points, or 0.96%, to 14,935.90.

For the week, the Dow fell 0.3%, the S&P 500 declined 1.9% and the Nasdaq dropped 4.5%.

Banks have risen with U.S. Treasury yields, with the U.S. benchmark 10-year yield soaring to a two-year high on Friday on the outlook for Fed rate hikes.

"The sentiment has turned negative," said Jack Dollarhide, chief executive officer of Longbow Asset Management in Tulsa, Oklahoma. "Right now the market is nervous and in the mood to sell at the first hint of bad news."

Rising cases on the Omicron variant of the coronavirus also caused investor jitters this week.

Investors have been rotating out technology-heavy growth shares and into more value-oriented shares, which they think may do better in a high interest-rate environment.

The S&P 500 value index added 1% this week, outperforming the S&P 500 growth index which fell 4.5%, its biggest weekly percentage drop since October 2020.

The S&P 500 energy sector gained sharply for the week, rising 10.6% in its best week since November 2020.

"Meme stock" GameStop Corp jumped 7.3% after the video game retailer said it is launching a division to develop a marketplace for nonfungible tokens and establish cryptocurrency partnerships. read more

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.01-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.38-to-1 ratio favoured decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 50 new 52-week highs and 1 new low; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 83 new highs and 262 new lows.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 10.21 billion shares, compared with the roughly 10.4 billion average for the full session over the last 20 trading days.
Reuters
Tags: #Fed #GameStop Corp #Nasdaq #Omicron #Wall Street
first published: Jan 8, 2022 11:49 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.