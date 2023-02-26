 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
VECV expects up to 5 pc rise in vehicle prices with onset of stricter emission norms from April

Feb 26, 2023 / 11:59 AM IST

The Indian automobile industry is currently working to make its products meet the second phase of Bharat Stage VI, equivalent to Euro-VI emission norms, in real-time driving conditions. Four-wheeler passenger and commercial vehicles will need more sophisticated equipment to be added to meet the next level of emission standards.

New Delhi, Feb 26: VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV), a joint venture between Volvo Group and Eicher Motors, expects prices of its models to rise by up to 5 percent with stricter emission norms coming into force from April this year in the country.

VECV sells a range of trucks across 4.9-55 tonne GVW, along with a wide range of buses with seating capacity of 12-72 across light, medium and heavy-duty applications. "As far as the cost increase is concerned, it is not going to be like the earlier BS IV to BS VI (transition), it will be much lower than that, which should be within, I think 3 to 5 percent," VECV MD & CEO Vinod Aggarwal said in an analyst call. He was replying to a query on the company’s plans regarding upgrading its model range conforming to new emission norms which kick in from April 1 this year.

"Model changeover is going to happen in Q4FY23 in a phased manner. And by April 1, we will move 100 percent to an OBD-2 (on-board diagnostics)," Aggarwal said.

