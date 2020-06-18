App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessWire News
Last Updated : Jun 18, 2020 09:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

Uttar Pradesh caps coronavirus test rate at Rs 2,500

'For quality audit, private labs will have to provide samples, whenever demanded for referral labs of medical colleges,' it said.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday capped the rate of a coronavirus test by private laboratories at Rs 2,500. "A maximum Rs 2,500 has been fixed as a charge for a single-step test for coronavirus by private labs," an official statement issued here said.

"For quality audit, private labs will have to provide samples, whenever demanded for referral labs of medical colleges," it said.

"Charging above Rs 2,500 will be considered a violation of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897," it added.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

First Published on Jun 18, 2020 09:31 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Uttar Pradesh

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Delhi government caps price of COVID-19 test at Rs 2,400

Delhi government caps price of COVID-19 test at Rs 2,400

SC emerges as global leader in hearing cases via video conferencing during lockdown

SC emerges as global leader in hearing cases via video conferencing during lockdown

PNB Housing Finance witnesses sharp fall in customers opting for moratorium

PNB Housing Finance witnesses sharp fall in customers opting for moratorium

most popular

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

Exclusive | Chinese hackers may target Indian companies amid border standoff, says intelligence firm

Exclusive | Chinese hackers may target Indian companies amid border standoff, says intelligence firm

Coronavirus impact | Colleges, universities can now offer 40% of their course online

Coronavirus impact | Colleges, universities can now offer 40% of their course online

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.