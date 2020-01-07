US oil major Chevron pulls staff from northern Iraq

Chevron Corp removed its expatriate staff operating in northern Iraq as a security precaution, a spokeswoman said on January 6, joining other oil companies pulling staff following the US killing of an Iranian general in the country.

US officials last week called for American citizens to leave Iraq hours after a drone strike killed Iranian Quds Force leader Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

Chevron said a small contingent of expatriate employees and contractors temporarily left its Kurdistan region operations as a precautionary measure. Other US and foreign oil and service companies have withdrawn dozens of workers since the weekend.