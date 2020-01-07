App
Last Updated : Jan 07, 2020 08:39 AM IST | Source: Reuters

US oil major Chevron pulls staff from northern Iraq

Chevron said a small contingent of expatriate employees and contractors temporarily left its Kurdistan region operations as a precautionary measure.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Chevron Corp removed its expatriate staff operating in northern Iraq as a security precaution, a spokeswoman said on January 6, joining other oil companies pulling staff following the US killing of an Iranian general in the country.

US officials last week called for American citizens to leave Iraq hours after a drone strike killed Iranian Quds Force leader Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

Chevron said a small contingent of expatriate employees and contractors temporarily left its Kurdistan region operations as a precautionary measure. Other US and foreign oil and service companies have withdrawn dozens of workers since the weekend.

The US major has a small operation in Iraq that is expected to begin producing 20,000 barrels of oil per day by mid-year. Operations are continuing with local staff and expatriates working remotely, the Chevron spokeswoman said.

First Published on Jan 7, 2020 08:38 am

tags #Iran #US

