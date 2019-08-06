Unnao rape survivor, her lawyer critical; on life support systems: AIIMS

The car in which the Unnao rape survivor was travelling in, with her two aunts and her lawyer, was hit by a truck in Rae Bareli. (File Pic: ANI)

The Unnao rape survivor and his lawyer admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre remain critical and are on life support systems, hospital authorities said on August 6.

The rape survivor, who suffered critical injuries in a car-truck collision in Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli last week, was airlifted to New Delhi from Lucknow on August 5 for further treatment following a Supreme Court directive.

Her lawyer, who was also injured in the incident, was shifted to the Trauma Centre on the morning of August 6. He is critical and on advanced life support system, authorities said.

According to hospital authorities, the rape survivor is requiring medication for support of her blood pressure and is being treated by a multi-disciplinary team of doctors. Presently she remains critical, requiring ventilator support and is undergoing investigations, they said.

They said her lawyer has severe traumatic brain injury and multiple fractures.

"Presently he is critical, unconscious and on advanced life support systems. He is undergoing treatment under a multi-disciplinary team of doctors," AIIMS said in a statement.

Delhi Traffic Police had created a green corridor on August 5 to shift the rape survivor from the Indira Gandhi International Airport to the Trauma Centre, covering a distance of around 14 km in 18 minutes.

On July 30, the car in which the survivor, who has accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar of raping her in 2017, was hit by an over-speeding truck in Rae Bareli.

The victim and her lawyer suffered critical injuries in the accident while her two aunts died.