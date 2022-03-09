English
    Ukraine nuclear firm warns of radiation risk after power cut at occupied Chernobyl plant

    Work to repair the connection and restore power to the plant, which has been occupied by Russian troops, has not been possible because fighting is under way, Ukraine’s state-run nuclear company Energoatom said.

    Reuters
    March 09, 2022 / 05:42 PM IST
    File image: A general view shows the New Safe Confinement (NSC) structure over the old sarcophagus covering the damaged fourth reactor at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant, in Chernobyl, Ukraine November 22, 2018. (Source: Reuters)

    Radioactive substances could be released from Ukraine's Chernobyl nuclear power plant because it cannot cool spent nuclear fuel after its power connection was severed, Ukraine’s state-run nuclear company Energoatom said on Wednesday.

    Work to repair the connection and restore power to the plant, which has been occupied by Russian troops, has not been possible because fighting is under way, it said.
    Reuters
