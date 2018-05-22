UK lawmakers appeals to EU to help in Facebook probe

Committee chair Damian Collins wrote to Facebook again yesterday, expressing disappointment at its "lack of transparency" in dealing with his investigation into fake news.
The head of Parliament's media committee has appealed to European lawmakers to put questions to Mark Zuckerberg on his behalf when the Facebook chief gives evidence today.
He shared his letter with European lawmakers so they could question him about what Facebook knew about political consultancy Cambridge Analytica's harvesting of Facebook users' data.