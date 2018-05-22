App
May 22, 2018 08:13 AM IST | Source: PTI

UK lawmakers appeals to EU to help in Facebook probe

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The head of Parliament's media committee has appealed to European lawmakers to put questions to Mark Zuckerberg on his behalf when the Facebook chief gives evidence today.

Committee chair Damian Collins wrote to Facebook again yesterday, expressing disappointment at its "lack of transparency" in dealing with his investigation into fake news.

He shared his letter with European lawmakers so they could question him about what Facebook knew about political consultancy Cambridge Analytica's harvesting of Facebook users' data.

Collins says: "if Mark Zuckerberg chooses not to address our questions directly, we are asking colleagues at the European Parliament to help us get answers— particularly on who knew what at the company, and when, about the data breach and the non-transparent use of political adverts which continue to undermine our democracy.

