you are here: HomeNewsBusinessWire News
Last Updated : Dec 06, 2019 10:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar discuss portfolio allocation

The meeting at Nehru Center was attended by Shiv Sena leaders Eknath Shinde, Sanjay Rautand Subhash Desai, and the NCP's Ajit Pawar and Jayant Patil, sources said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar met here on Friday evening to discuss allocation of portfolios and expansion of the week-old Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA)government in the state.

Pawar stressed the need for allocation of portfolios to the ministers who were sworn in with Thackeray on November 28 at the earliest, sources said. Portfolio allocation is likely to happen on Monday, but before that another meeting could be held with Congress leaders, they added. The expansion of council of ministers will be done after the winter session of state legislature, sources said.

Close

It was decided that Thackeray will hold charge of the home ministry till then, they added.

A cabinet meeting would be held on Saturday. It would be the second cabinet meeting of the MVA government. PTI MR KRK.

First Published on Dec 6, 2019 10:40 pm

tags #Maharashtra #Sharad Pawar #Uddhav Thackeray

