UAE commits $75 bn towards infra development in India: Commerce Ministry

With increasing economic ties with India, the UAE has committed $75 billion towards infrastructure development in the country, the commerce ministry said today. It also said that the UAE is India's third largest trading partner.

"The UAE has invested over $5.3 billion in India and infrastructure is one of the top five focus sections of UAE-India bilateral trade. The UAE has committed $75 billion towards infrastructure development in India," the ministry said in a statement.

Further it said that Invest India and the UAE Minister for Artificial Intelligence (AI) signed an agreement for India-UAE Artificial Intelligence Bridge here today.

"This partnership will generate an estimated $20 billion in economic benefits during the next decade for both countries. The MoU will spur development across areas like Blockchain, AI and Analytics as data and processing will be a catalyst for innovation and business growth," it said.

It added that by 2035, AI can potentially add $957 billion to the Indian economy.