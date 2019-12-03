TripAdvisor rates many Taj Hotels as world's best
Mumbai, Jan 30 (PTI) Taj Hotels Resorts and Palaces today said several hotels from its portfolio have been rated as best in Asia and the world in the Trip Advisor Traveler's Choice Awards 2012. Not only does Taj Lake Palace, Udaipur steal the show as being the best hotel in Asia and ranking 16th in the world, it also ranks second for the best service in the country, Taj Hotels Resorts and Palaces said in a release issued here. In addition to this, Taj Exotica Resort and Spa, Maldives, ranked number one and number four in the list of top 25 All Inclusive Resorts in Asia and the World respectively. TripAdvisor-branded sites make up the largest travel community in the world, with more than 50 million unique monthly visitors and over 60 million reviews and opinions. Named as 'Traveler's Choice 2012', these awards and rankings are based on about 20 million reviews submitted by travellers on Trip Advisor, which has been awarding these rankings for the last 10 years.
First Published on Jan 30, 2012 10:56 pm