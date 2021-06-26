MARKET NEWS

Tokyo 2020 Olympic organisers to offer volunteers COVID-19 vaccine

Nikkei said some of the volunteers have already been vaccinated. The Tokyo 2020 organisers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reuters
June 26, 2021 / 03:07 PM IST
A view of the Olympic Rings installed on a floating platform with the Rainbow Bridge in the background in preparation for the event (Image: Reuters/Pawel Kopczynski)

Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games organisers will give all 70,000 volunteers working for the Games an opportunity to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Saturday, citing organisers.

Public broadcaster NHK reported earlier this month around 10,000 of the 80,000 volunteers who signed up to help at the Games had quit. Multiple opinion polls have shown that a majority of respondents are opposed to holding the Games this summer during the pandemic.
