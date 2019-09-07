Telangana CM hosts farewell for outgoing governor Narasimhan

Outgoing Governor of Telangana ESL Narasimhan was accorded a warm farewell by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his cabinet colleagues on September 7.

Rao, who hosted lunch in Narasimhan's honour, said he would miss the guidance of the latter who had seen the agitation for a separate Telangana and the formation of the new state, an official release said.

The Centre recently appointed Tamil Nadu BJP leader Tamilisai Sounderarajan in the place of Narasimhan. Narasimhan, who was appointed as Governor in undivided Andhra Pradesh nine-and-a-half years ago, has been continuing as the Telangana Governor.

"Narasimhan has always given me moral support and I cherished many memories with him," Rao said.

"Though many had apprehensions that Narasimhan, a retired police officer, had come as Governor to suppress the Telangana agitation, I had the confidence that he would send fair reports to the Centre about the movement," he said.

After the formation of Telangana, Rao said Narasimhan has always treated him like his younger brother and used to enquire about the government's schemes.

Narasimhan, who also served as common Governor of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh following state bifurcation in 2014, also tried to address issues between the two states, Rao said.

He said he would give the same respect to the new Governor.

In his speech, Narasimhan said Rao had extended cooperation as leader of the agitation for separate Telangana, according to a press release. A mutual trust existed between them, it said.

As a Governor, Narasimhan hailed humanity and vision in some of the schemes introduced by Rao as Chief Minister.