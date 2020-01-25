App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessWire News
Last Updated : Jan 25, 2020 09:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Telangana assembly may pass resolution against CAA: CM Chandrasekhar Rao

After Kerala and Punjab, Rajasthan became the third state to pass a resolution against the CAA on January 25.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on January 25 said the state assembly may pass a resolution against the new law like some other states did recently. Rao said he has already spoken to many of his counterparts in other states and he may convene a conclave of regional parties and Chief Ministers here to oppose the CAA since it concerns the country's future.

The TRS is secular by its policy and nature and it had opposed the CAA, he told reporters. The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi had voted against the amendment to citizenship law in Parliament last month.

"I have already spoken to many chief ministers on this. I spoke to leaders of other parties also. Probably, maybe, in the next one month, I may arrange a conclave of regional parties and CMs in Hyderabad to oppose this....100 per cent. Because, this concerns the future of the country. This is not good for India, where 130 crore (people) live," Rao said.

Close
After Kerala and Punjab, Rajasthan became the third state to pass a resolution against the CAA on January 25.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 25, 2020 08:50 pm

tags #Citizenship (Amendment) Act #India #Politics

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.