Telangana assembly may pass resolution against CAA: CM Chandrasekhar Rao

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on January 25 said the state assembly may pass a resolution against the new law like some other states did recently. Rao said he has already spoken to many of his counterparts in other states and he may convene a conclave of regional parties and Chief Ministers here to oppose the CAA since it concerns the country's future.

The TRS is secular by its policy and nature and it had opposed the CAA, he told reporters. The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi had voted against the amendment to citizenship law in Parliament last month.

"I have already spoken to many chief ministers on this. I spoke to leaders of other parties also. Probably, maybe, in the next one month, I may arrange a conclave of regional parties and CMs in Hyderabad to oppose this....100 per cent. Because, this concerns the future of the country. This is not good for India, where 130 crore (people) live," Rao said.

After Kerala and Punjab, Rajasthan became the third state to pass a resolution against the CAA on January 25. Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.